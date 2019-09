Johnny Depp Accuses Amber Heard Of An “Elaborate Hoax” In $50M Defamation Lawsuit

The Washington Post op-ed, titled, “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.” does not mention Depp’s name or details about their relationship. Both Heard and Depp are unable to speak publicly about their relationship as part of a nondisclosure agreement they signed in their divorce when they settled out of court in August 2016 . Heard does mention the repercussions she experienced , including losing work and death threats, after filing a domestic abuse restraining order against Depp in May 2016. “Then two years ago, I became a public figure representing domestic abuse, and I felt the full force of our culture’s wrath for women who speak out,” she wrote. In the lawsuit, Depp’s legal team claims that though the op-ed does not mention Depp by name, it “depended on the central premise that Ms. Heard was a domestic abuse victim and that Mr. Depp perpetrated domestic violence against her.” They also allege that Heard’s op-ed was purely promotional . “They were part of an elaborate hoax to generate positive publicity for Ms. Heard and advance her career,” Depp’s lawyers say in the lawsuit.