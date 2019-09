The History Of Flashing Boobs For Beads At Mardi Gras

Dr. Craig J. Forsyth, a Professor of Sociology at the University of Louisiana, Lafayette, researched Mardi Gras flashers for a report published in his journal Deviant Behavior in the '90s. He agrees that the practice began in the 1970s, although he says that flashing for beads began in the gay community. “It really spread, and by the time we got to the ‘90s, it was hot and heavy,” he says, attributing the growth in part to the fact that the police stopped trying to stop these displays of nudity as flashing during Mardi Gras grew more popular. “I don’t know exactly when it started to slow down, but it just gradually slowed down," he adds. "Though it could come back.” He suggests one of the reasons for the decline could be the lessening of shock value as the activity became more common. Unlike Dr. Shrum, Dr. Forsyth's interpretation is that flashing for beads is predominantly practiced by women. He notes that some people do so spontaneously while drunk, while others plan ahead, intentionally wearing flashing-friendly outfits; he's previously described flashing for beads as "a playful form of exhibitionism."