When it comes to New Orleans, you've likely heard all about the city's second line parades around the French Quarter and the day-to-night-to-day celebrations that go on during Mardi Gras. However, the true charm of this Southern destination lies not its frenetic party energy but rather in its booming food scene that boasts a cross section of Cajun and Creole bites and down-home Southern cookin'. In fact, it's this strong foodie culture (along with the region's subtropical climate and lush palm trees) that make New Orleans an ideal place to visit regardless of the season.
Feeling inspired to check it out for yourself? To help you navigate the never-ending supply of delicious food and drink spots, we toured the Crescent City with New Orleans Tourism to create a next-level itinerary you can follow on your trip. From under-the-radar haunts like St. Roch Market and The Country Club to worth-the-wait favorites such as Willie Mae's and Bacchanal, the restaurants ahead are must-visits whether you're traveling solo or with your squad. Best of all, this food map will take you far beyond Bourbon Street, so you can discover the heart of the city in neighborhoods like the Lower Garden District, Bywater, and Tremé. Ready for a taste of the town? Your own "One time in New Orleans" story awaits...