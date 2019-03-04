The Effects Of Child Sexual Abuse Can Last Long Into Adulthood

The experts I spoke to stressed that healing is possible. “When you feel like someone believes you and has got your back and wants to help make you whole, that too can be a life-changing experience,” Houser says. Healing looks different for everyone, she says, but there are some commonalities. “People need to feel supported and believed,” she explains. “Having those terrible experiences validated; having people help you realize you weren’t to blame for it, you did not cause it, you do not have a character flaw about you that causes people to treat you that way. People often need assistance seeing themselves through the eyes of somebody who’s kind to them, and giving them encouragement to recognize their strength and their resilience.”