Looking Back At Wade Robson's 2013 Tell-All Interview About Michael Jackson

"I said what I understood, and I said what I was able to say," Robson said. "From seven years old, from day one of the abuse, Michael told me that we loved each other and that this was love, this was an expression of our love. And then, he'd follow that up with, 'If you ever tell anyone what we’re doing, both of our lives and careers will be over.' When I was 11, when the first trial was going on, the criminal investigation in '93, he would call me every day and role play and tell me the same sorts of things... that if anyone ever thought that we did any of these sexual things both of us would go to jail for the rest of our lives."