Why Child Sexual Abuse Survivors May Defend Their Abusers

Robson says that he didn’t truly begin to process the abuse until he became a father — something else that experts say is a common occurrence. “Many times, abusers say things to children that make children feel like they are participating in some way, which is not true, it’s manipulation on the part of the abuser,” Houser explains. When child sexual abuse survivors have their own children, and particularly when the child reaches the age the survivor was when the abuse began, “it is often an eye-opener to how vulnerable children really are, and how easy to manipulate they are, because they’re trusting,” Houser says. “It suddenly takes off the blinders and gives people a lens to see clearly what was done to them. That is a very, very common touchstone in how people approach their recovery.”