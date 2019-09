Why Child Sexual Abuse Survivors May Defend Their Abusers

In the documentary, Robson says that when his son Koa was about a year and a half old, he began having intrusive thoughts of Jackson sexually abusing Koa, even though Jackson had died the year before Koa’s birth. “My immediate emotional reaction to having those images was just this rage and disgust and this violent feeling, like I would kill anyone who did anything like that to Koa,” Robson says. “What I started thinking was, How can I have such clear feelings — negative, horrible feelings — about the idea of that sexual stuff happening to Koa, but when I think about Michael and I and all that stuff going on, I don’t feel anything?” Robson decided to speak to a therapist about what had happened; it was the first time he told anyone about the abuse. He told his wife and siblings the same day he told his therapist, and went public with his accusations in 2013. “I had to defend the lie for so many years, and I didn’t want to do that anymore,” he explains in the documentary. “I was trying to declare this whole new life for myself based on the truth.”