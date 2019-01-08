Reports claim that R. Kelly is ready to retaliate against the Lifetime series that alleges he is a predator.
Lifetime documentary series Surviving R. Kelly alleges that the R&B artist is a predator who has abused many women over his long career. It features interviews with Kelly's family, celebrities like John Legend, and many of the women who claim they are survivors of Kelly's alleged physical, sexual, and emotional abuse.
Dream Hampton's six-part series has received a great deal of critical acclaim and support from fans and activists like #MeToo founder Tarana Burke. In the wake of the show's premiere, a petition for Kelly to be dropped by RCA Records was started by organization Color of Change.
However, Kelly — who denies all allegations of abuse — has reportedly pushed back greatly against the series and the accusers within it.
On Monday, TMZ reported that Kelly is in the process of creating a website called "Surviving Lies" that will allegedly debunk the accounts of the accusers in the Lifetime series. Though the site has not launched yet, TMZ reports that a Facebook page, which pushed forth Kelly's agenda to "expose" these alleged survivors, was recently taken down by the social media site for violating its community standards. One person the Facebook page reportedly targeted specifically is Asante McGee, whom speaks out in Surviving R. Kelly.
TMZ reported earlier that Kelly did not actually watch the docuseries, but was informed of its contents. He reportedly plans to sue those involved with it.
Those behind the series are standing firm on their decision to share the stories of these women.
"This is a deeply painful story about a predator," Surviving R. Kelly creator Hampton told People. "We have brave women who came forward. The public deserved to have the full story."
A representative for Kelly had no comment on the story.
