The $48 Serum Lady Gaga Uses For Perfect Makeup-Free Skin

So how does she keep it that way? We may have an idea. When speaking with Gaga’s longtime makeup artist Sarah Tanno ahead of her instantly iconic Oscars appearance on Sunday, the beauty pro stressed the importance of disciplined skin care. Among the current must-haves stocking her kit? “I love Ole Henriksen Truth Serum because it really boosts a nice, healthy glow,” she told Refinery29. “I press it into the skin with the Adore Cosmetics Palm Sonic to really help it absorb. It has a warm vibrating plate that pushes the product into the skin, then a cold one for any depuffing. You can sculpt the face with it — it feels so nice.”