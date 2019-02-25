The Most Gorgeous Accessories At The Oscars Were In The Hair

While you may have lounged at home in your go-to Sunday sweatpants while watching the 2019 Oscars red carpet, the pressure on the stars walking it to look head-to-toe perfect was astronomical, to say the least.
Months of preparation go into making sure the pedicures inside their strappy sandals are complementary to those dresses, and not a hair — from their eyebrows to the ones on their heads — is out of place. As we expected, last night's red carpet was full of absolutely gorgeous looks, but one thing kept on catching our eye: the hair accessories.
Between gold headbands, velvet bows, crystal barrettes, pearls, and diamonds from 1903, the real glamour of the night was in the hair. Ahead, check out the most gorgeous hair accessories of the night, all of which we're itching to try ourselves, despite no real red carpets in our immediate future.
