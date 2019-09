Forget Fyre Fest — Ja Rule Has A New Beef & It’s Wild

Ja Rule was set to perform at the halftime show for the Milwaukee Bucks, who were playing against the Timberwolves, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI. The team was ostensibly celebrating a ‘90s-themed night; before he began his set, Rule noted that his career began in the aughts. “They said this was ‘90s night, so they brought out a 2000s artist. But my album came out in ’99, so I guess that counts,” he said, reported Rolling Stone. We’re not sure if we’re supposed to feel something or…?