Forget Fyre Fest — Ja Rule Has A New Beef & It’s Wild

Ja Rule, who is still defending himself after the spectacular Fyre Fest flameout, is now feuding with the Minnesota Timberwolves. As in, the NBA team. This guy gets into beef faster than you can say “FEMA tent.”
Ja Rule was set to perform at the halftime show for the Milwaukee Bucks, who were playing against the Timberwolves, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI. The team was ostensibly celebrating a ‘90s-themed night; before he began his set, Rule noted that his career began in the aughts. “They said this was ‘90s night, so they brought out a 2000s artist. But my album came out in ’99, so I guess that counts,” he said, reported Rolling Stone. We’re not sure if we’re supposed to feel something or…?
From there, his performance experienced technical difficulties. Rule shouted, “Are we ready?” in his usual hype style, until it became clear they were not ready due to an unknown production issue. “I guess we’re not,” he said, sounding demoralized. Rule then paced awkwardly around the stage.
The music began, but Rule only had a little over three minutes left of halftime to finish his set. An NBA regulation halftime is 15 minutes long. As he scrambled through his performance, NBA players filtered back out onto the court for warm-up shots. In the video, Bucks star player Giannis Antetokounmpo can be seen throwing hoops while behind him, Rule shouts hurriedly into the microphone.
But the real beef started after he left the court. He took the first shot, writing, “Y’all really be on my dick...let’s be CLEAR my sound was fucked up at first and didn’t come on when it was supposed to but I rocked that bitch…” before congratulating the Bucks on their win.
Y’all really be on my dick... ? let’s be CLEAR my sound was fucked up at first and didn’t come on when it was supposed to but I rocked that bitch... thanks for the love Milwaukee!!! Great win my streak continues... lol— Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) February 24, 2019
The ensuing viral amusement didn’t escape notice from the Timberwolves, who mocked his performance by quoting his take on the Fyre Fest docs after they hit the internet. “We too were hustled, scammed, bamboozled, hood winked, lead [sic] astray!!!” wrote the team’s official Twitter account.
We too were hustled, scammed, bamboozled, hood winked, lead astray!!! pic.twitter.com/l9rhElC52d— Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) February 24, 2019
Rule fired back by putting a hex on the Timberwolves, in a tweet that is equal parts joking and sad. “You just jinx yourself talking to the GOD this way... your [sic] CURSED NOW!!! You won’t win a championship for the next 30 years... AND KAT IS LEAVING!!! Apologize and I’ll lift the CURSE!!!” he wrote, referring to Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, who did not even play in the game due to a concussion sustained from a recent car accident.
You just jinx yourself talking to the GOD this way... your CURSED NOW!!! You won’t win a championship for the next 30 years... AND KAT IS LEAVING!!! Apologize and I’ll lift the CURSE!!! ? kiss of death... https://t.co/RzUn4vKx2Y— Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) February 24, 2019
As of publication, the Timberwolves have not responded to Rule’s “jinx.” You can watch a video of his performance here.
