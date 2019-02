ICYMI, This Endless Stream Of Drama Is Why There's Oscars Host

With the Oscars, that grand finale of the psuedo-official awards season, just around the corner, viewers looking to tune in are likely readying their popcorn and their score cards to see which of their favorite films will fare best. Will it be heartwarming period piece Green Book? Marvel blockbuster Black Panther? Or maybe the quieter black-and-white Roma, which has garnered plenty of critical acclaim?Unfortunately the only thing we know for sure is that when the final winner is announced at the end of the night, there won’t be a 2019 Oscars host to toss out a hearty “... and goodnight!” to close out the evening. Yep, in case you're lucky enough to have missed all the drama: for the first time in three decades, there won’t be a host at the 91st annual Oscars , thanks to a series of very public, very controversial events that unfolded in December. Here's what you missed: