She’s Conquered Korea, Now Pop Singer Tiffany Young Is Coming For America

“I think I’ve been as honest as I can, to the extent that I could every single time I’ve put out an album. Your art has to be truthful and honest, or I don’t think it speaks to people. But being at home has really opened me up. Now I’m more expressive, and talking about all the things that I haven’t been able to talk about — from family turbulence, to feeling confined, in a sense, throughout my career, and only now being able to say, ‘I’m glad I went through it, but that isn’t for me now anymore.’ The theme and the sound of this EP is very much rooted in fairytale and fantasy, because in every fairytale, there’s always a fight and a struggle and pain before that moment of triumph or that happily ever after — or that kiss, for instance, in ‘Lips on Lips.’”