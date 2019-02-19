Chrissy Teigen Went On Family Feud & Lost…Part Of A Tooth

Family Feud is a vicious game. Do not play unless you are prepared to chip a tooth, as Chrissy Teigen did recently! The cookbook author and Twitter auteur recently went on the show, only to leave with a chipped tooth.
"I can’t say if we won or lost family feud but we definitely brought a flask, I definitely chipped a tooth and there was definitely a record set," Teigen wrote on Instagram.
The record to which she's referring appears to be... most teeth chipped during a taping of Family Feud? Teigen's episode will air Sunday, so the tooth-chipping is still a bit of a mystery. (Did she slam the buzzer with her teeth?) Regardless, the episode is looking good: Teigen and her family faced off against the cast of Vanderpump Rules, a show which Teigen openly adores.
Chrissy Teigen, reigning leader of Twitter, versus Pump Rules, Twitter fave? Well, it's not Lady Gaga versus Glenn Close (which Saturday Night Live did this weekend), but it'll do.
All's fair in love and Family Feud!
