This Meghan Markle Film Is Getting A Surprise Second Release

From actress to Duchess of Sussex and...back to actress again? Kind of — now that one of Meghan Markle’s early movies could be getting a re-release, that is.
Before becoming a royal, and even before starring in Suits, Markle starred in the 2011 TV movie The Boys and Girls Guide to Getting Down directed by Paul Sapiano. According to IMDb, the comedy follows young people through a night of partying in Los Angeles. It “gives partiers helpful tips about which substances should not be mixed, how to approach potential hook-ups, avoid undesirables, and basically have a good time without completely destroying yourself.”
The Artist Rights Distribution for North America picked up the movie and plans to release it later this year, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Markle plays Dana in the film alongside Adam Pally from The Mindy Project and Max Greenfield from New Girl. If Dana’s character is mixed up in anything mentioned in the description, we can only imagine how far outside royal protocol the duchess’s involvement in this film falls, but everybody has a past, right?
Even if the Queen doesn’t see her newly minted granddaughter-in-law in this film, she will apparently have plenty of opportunities to support Markle’s return to showbiz. Earlier this year Kensington Palace announced on Twitter that she will now serve as the royal patron of the theater.
“The Duchess is a strong believer in using the arts to bring people from different backgrounds and communities together,” the tweet read. “@NationalTheatre’s mission is to make world class theatre that’s entertaining, challenging and inspiring – and to make it for everyone.”
The Duchess of Sussex will become Patron of four organisations that reflect the causes and issues with which she has long been associated including the arts, access to education, support for women and animal welfare. pic.twitter.com/tU9QWDlPyH— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 10, 2019
Markle’s new gig could possibly get the former actress in a production role or even performing again. “I can see her getting involved with productions or even directing something,” royal historian Robert Lacey told People. “It’s not out of the question that we’d see a member of the royal family performing on the stage of the National Theatre one day.”
It’s probably safe to say that her first royal acting gig won’t be a reprise of her role as Dana, but hopefully Markle makes her way to the main stage soon.
