Bachelor Nation gained another member thanks to mega Bachelor fan Charlize Theron. On a recent episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show the actress revealed that she got her co-star Seth Rogen hooked on the show. And get this: he didn’t know Colton Underwood is a virgin.
It all started when Theron explained that despite how hard she tries every year, she can’t help but watch The Bachelor “religiously.” That’s when DeGeneres asked Rogen if he watched too.
“I started with [Bachelor In] Paradise. I was thrown into the deep end,” Rogen said.
Theron then reminded Rogen that the spin-off was a good place for Bachelor newbies to start, which is why she recommended it. He agreed, though he did note how sweaty everyone is on the show, evoking laughter from the crowd.
The duo, who were there to promote their new political comedy Long Shot, then discussed with Ellen who they think Underwood will give his final rose to. Theron and DeGeneres both believe it’ll be Hannah Goodwin. Rogen didn’t bother sharing his pick for winner. Instead he loudly asked if Underwood was really a virgin.
“Wow,” was all Rogen could muster up after DeGeneres told him yes.
Rogen must not be keeping up with this season, because Underwood’s virginity is all the show has been promoting since he was first announced as the Bachelor. But even more shocking to Theron, DeGeneres, and Rogen than Underwood’s lack of sexual experience, is the fact that contestant Heather Martin has never been kissed.
“I was making out with myself at seven,” Theron said. She also said dolls, mirrors, and the crux of her arm served as good practice tools. Hear that, Heather?
