More Sad Sandwiches? Seth Rogen & The Lonely Island Are Making A Fyre Fest Spoof

Turns out a spoof film about the dumpster fire of a festival is in the works, courtesy of Seth Rogen and The Lonely Island. The funniest part? Rogen said the idea of a festival going horribly wrong was theirs first.
The project was first mentioned by Rogen and The Lonely Island back in 2017, shortly after what should have been a “fyre” festival took place. “This seems like a good time to mention the movie we are making with @thelonelyisland about a music festival that goes HORRIBLY WRONG,” Rogen tweeted at the time. The Lonely Island added, “For real, thinking about suing #FyreFestival for stealing our idea.”
For real, thinking about suing #FyreFestival for stealing our idea. https://t.co/uiLxhzLg85— The Lonely Island (@thelonelyisland) April 28, 2017
The real-life “luxury music festival,” helmed by Billy McFarland, CEO of Fyre Media Inc., and rapper Ja Rule suffered from horrifically bad planning, lackluster security, makeshift tents, and sad sandwiches. It resulted in numerous memes, lawsuits, GoFundMe pages and two documentaries. Additionally, McFarland currently sits behind bars on charges of fraud.
Lonely Island member Jorma Taccone recently confirmed the spoof news during an interview with The Daily Beast.
“I don’t want to divulge all the details but we’re figuring it out right now. You’ve seen the docs, right? It’s crazy. This is something that Akiva [Schaffer] and Seth cooked up, and we’re figuring it all out right now.”
Taccone continued on to say that he has seen Netflix’s Fyre documentary three times and envisions their project as a satire similar to their 2016 concert mockumentary Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, which pokes fun at Justin Bieber. Best of all, an Andy King look-alike will likely be included, seeing as Taccone is a huge fan of the ridiculously loyal event producer.
“I was like, I would hire that dude for anything...Hire that dude!” Taccone told the publication “That guy is a champion.”
Who knows? King might even take another one for the team and appear as himself in the spoof.
