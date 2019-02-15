Cardi B's New Song With Bruno Mars Has Some Very Specific Instructions

Cardi B won the Grammy for Best Rap Album Sunday evening — what followed was a dynamic week for 2019's biggest star. First, she left Instagram amid criticism for her Grammy win. After she left, musicians like Lady Gaga defended the 26-year-old musician. ("She is brave," Gaga wrote on Twitter.) Cardi returned just a day later with a new piercing, and, Friday, she debuted a brand new collaboration with Bruno Mars. The Cardi B newscycle is relentless!
The new song, titled "Please Me," is a Valentine's Day anthem — replete with explicit, specific instructions. This is better than Ikea.
"Better fuck me like we listenin' to Jodeci," Cardi instructs in the song. Later, she uses soem precise and splendid wordplay: "Dinner reservations like the pussy, you gon' eat out." Friends, take these instructions and do with them what you please.
Listen to the full track, below.
