Cardi B Got A Mysterious New Lip Piercing

To say that Cardi B has had a whirlwind of a week would be an understatement. This Sunday, the rapper took to the Grammys stage to give a racy performance of her hit track "Money," and she went home with the Grammy for Best Rap Album, making her the first solo female act to win the honor. But soon after her win, Cardi deactivated her Instagram (reportedly she needed a moment to silence her haters). But already, she is back on social media, teasing two new songs — one with Bruno Mars to be dropped this Friday and a feature on DJ Khaled's upcoming album. But while she went dark, she apparently had a little stop at the tattoo parlor, where she got an unplanned lip piercing.