3 Valentine's Day Flight Deals You Won't Want To Miss

If you were planning to give the gift of travel to a loved one this Valentine's Day but kept putting off the purchase, it's no big thing. In fact, waiting until the last possible day to purchase a getaway gift was actually a smart move because a few airlines are running special V-Day deals.
Now through February 17, Emirates Airline is holding what it's calling a "Companion Fare Sale." With this sale, airfare for two travelers starts as low as $799. Destinations available with the Companion deals include some of the most romantic spots in the world like Milan, Dubai, and Bali. Discounted airfare purchased through this sale is valid for travel between February 21 and April 14, so more Valentine's Day celebrating could be just around the corner.
Icelandair is also offering a Valentine's getaway package, which includes round-trip flights to Iceland on the airline with one checked bag; a three-night stay in a standard room at either CenterHotel Plaza, CenterHotel Miðgarður, Canopy Reykjavik, or Hilton Reykjavik Nordic; and a full-day excursion with Golden Circle and Fontana Wellness. During the excursion, travelers will be taken around the Golden Circle to see three of Iceland's highlights, Gullfoss waterfall, Geysir geothermal area, and Thingvellir National Park. The tour will then finish at Fontana's natural steam baths. Talk about romantic. Rates for this package start at $649 and will be available until February 28, valid on travel between March 1 and May 28, 2019.
Finally, Air New Zealand is having a Valentine's Day fare sale. The sale includes deals of flights to Australia from the United States and Canada for discounted couple and group rates. Travelers who book tickets for a party of two adults will receive 20% off any Business Premier or Premium Economy round-trip fares. It's not just pairs that will be treated to a discount: Parties of four adults will get 25% off, parties of six adults will get 30% off, and parties of eight adults will get 35% off any Business Premier or Premium Economy round-trip fares. These deals are valid on outbound travel between February 15 and November 30 and inbound travel between February 18 and December 10. Book by February 17 to take advantage of the savings.
Advertisement