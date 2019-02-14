Here's How To Eat & Drink For Free On Valentine's Day

For single people, Valentine's Day isn't always the happiest of holidays. Even if you don't have an S.O. to send you a gift, today, there are plenty of places you can go to feel the love.
That's right, several restaurant chains, coffee companies, and food brands are running special deals today in honor of Valentine's Day. With these deals, we can all get freebies regardless of relationship status or our feelings about V-Day. Take a look below to see all the promos.
Auntie Anne's:
On Valentine's Day, customers can get a free Heart-Shaped Pretzel from Auntie Anne's when they buy one.
California Pizza Kitchen:
In addition to offering heart-shaped pizzas from February 13 through 17, CPK is also running a special "Sweet Deal for Two" prix fixe menu deal, which includes the choice of an appetizer, two entrées, and a dessert for just $35 at participating locations. For an additional $12, guests can also enjoy two six-ounce glasses of wine.
Coolhaus:
Follow Coolhaus on Instagram and subscribe to the Coolhaus newsletter, and you'll be entered to win one of three "Chocolate Wasted" bundles. Additionally, you can tag a friend in the comments of this Instagram post for a chance to win two branded scoopers and a "Chocolate Wasted" bundle from Coolhaus. Finally, customers who order from the Culver City, CA Coolhaus Scoop Shop through Postmates on today will get free shipping and a branded scooper.
FORTO:
This Valentine's Day, FORTO, the two-ounce shot of organic cold-brew coffee is offering a free product. By using the code "LOVECOFFEE" on FORTO's website, the first 100 shoppers will receive a six pack of delicious Hershey’s coffee shots.
Giusto Sapore:
Giusto Sapore is taking 30% off its penis pasta on Amazon. This special promotion is running through Valentine’s Day. Take advantage of the discount by using the promo code "Dirty30v" at checkout.
Jack in the Box:
Today, customers can get a five-piece Mini Churros, NY Style Cheesecake, or a regular shake with any purchase placed through the mobile app.
Moe's Southwest Grill:
On V-Day, customers who visit the Moe's in Midtown will get 50% off all meals that include Impossible meat.
Piada:
Piada is celebrating Valentine's Day by offering buy-one-get-one free entrée's from 5 to 10 p.m. today.
Plated:
This Valentine's Day, Plated is offering first-time subscribers free dessert for a year. Take advantage of the offer by visiting Plated.com/bemine and enter promo code "BEMINE." Those who redeem this offer by today will be able to add a dessert from the available Plated menu options at no additional cost to each order for a year.
Potbelly Sandwich Shop:
Potbelly is celebrating happy singles this Valentine's Day by offering a free cookie to anyone who goes to a Potbelly without a significant other today.
QDOBA Mexican Eats:
In celebration of Valentine's Day, this Mexican chain is bringing back its annual promotion QDOBA for a Kiss offer. With the deal, guests can get a free entrée when they purchase an entrée (of greater or equal value) and share a kiss with anyone or anything today. Once again this year, QDOBA is partnering with No Kid Hungry. Today, customers can donate $1 or more to the campaign at participating U.S. restaurants. Additionally, users can post #QDOBAFORAKISS on their personal social media accounts, and QDOBA will donate $1 to No Kid Hungry.
Rise Brewing Co.:
Rise Brewing Co. will be offering buy one, get one 50% off all coffee beverages at all three of its Manhattan-based cafes.
The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf:
This coffee & tea chain will be giving guests a free beverage when they purchase a regular or larger size beverage today from 2 p.m. to close.
Yalla Mediterranean x Doordash:
From now through February 17, Doordash is offering fans 99¢ delivery on all Yalla Mediterranean purchases of $10 or more when ordered through the app.
