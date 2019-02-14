Why Do Women Fall For Con Men?

"Oh, god. That he had met his ex-wife when she was held hostage in Iran. That she’d been kidnapped and he had to rescue her. He’d told me that he had been held hostage in China, which was why he’d screamed in the middle of the night and had to sleep with the lights on and the TV blaring. He’d told me that he had a secret vault full of medals for operations that did not exist. The thing is, he really was a doctor. He really had been in private practice in Beverly Hills. He really had been in Guantanamo and worked at the Pentagon. The lies were so wacko, they almost made sense.