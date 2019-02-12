Celebrating Galentine's Day? Here's Some Instagram Caption Inspo

In two days' time, your Instagram feed will be filled with chocolates, photos of couples kissing (even when you didn't ask), and lots o' heart emojis. There will be Valentine's memes aplenty, both bemoaning and celebrating singledom. And there will be many, many captions professing love, ranging from ew-get-a-room to the more subtle are-they-or-aren't-they variety.
But if you're not partaking in Valentine's Day this year, there's a more casual (but no less important!) holiday happening simultaneously, and it's all about celebrating and empowering your friends. First introduced into the lexicon by Parks and Recreation's Leslie Knope, Galentine's Day falls on February 13 (but you can celebrate it all week long). So we suggest you get together with your gals (single or not!), order in some food, exchange some self-care goodies, and revel in the joy of being friends.
According to a new study conducted by Tinder, more than one in three Gen Z-ers would prefer to spend V-Day with their friends instead of a partner or date, and 20% plan to. And who's to say you can't post about Galentine's on Instagram to break up all that couple content?
So we rounded up some caption inspo for when it comes time to post on the 'gram. Of course, you can always bounce caption ideas off your gals — because what else are friends for?