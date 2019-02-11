Even after hitting the Grammys red carpet with his adorable son Matteo and taking the stage to belt "Havana" with Camila Cabello, Twitter only wanted to talk about one thing when it came to Ricky Martin on Sunday night: his mustache.
The musician and actor, who usually keeps his facial hair thick and full, used the Grammys red carpet as an opportunity to debut a totally new look: a straight-shaved mustache and soul patch, which left Twitter divided.
Fans gave the singer's jarring new look an identity of its own, quickly comparing it to a 1970s pornstache. "Ricky Martin looking like 1970 porn star with that mustache," one person wrote.
I’ve been out of the loop a while. How long has Ricky Martin had this porn star mustache? #Grammys— M Austin (@AustinFlowers) February 11, 2019
Others weren't prepared for his new look, but gave him a pass for being daddyish regardless. "RICKY MARTIN IS THE GOAAAT. Just get rid of this mustache beloved," a fan chimed in.
That mustache is made for Ricky Martin and only Ricky Martin. #GRAMMYs— Saya (@brightsidevida) February 11, 2019
Still more deemed it the look of the night, and begged him to keep it.
Sorry, folks. The #Grammys2019 have been canceled after the decision was made to give all the awards to @ricky_martin ‘s mustache.— Music.Defined. (@Music_Defined) February 11, 2019
Can we give the award for best newcomer to Ricky Martin's mustache? #GRAMMYs— Rich Thomas (@TheLandfill) February 11, 2019
Ricky Martin is looking like a spicy Zaddy, I’m here for it! #grammys— bevysmith (@bevysmith) February 11, 2019
Only time will tell if the singer's new 'stache is here to stay — but Twitter will surely have something to say about it. We want to know: How do you feel about the look?
