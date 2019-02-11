Story from Beauty

Twitter Has A Lot To Say About Ricky Martin's Grammys Mustache

aimee simeon
Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage.
Even after hitting the Grammys red carpet with his adorable son Matteo and taking the stage to belt "Havana" with Camila Cabello, Twitter only wanted to talk about one thing when it came to Ricky Martin on Sunday night: his mustache.
The musician and actor, who usually keeps his facial hair thick and full, used the Grammys red carpet as an opportunity to debut a totally new look: a straight-shaved mustache and soul patch, which left Twitter divided.
Fans gave the singer's jarring new look an identity of its own, quickly comparing it to a 1970s pornstache. "Ricky Martin looking like 1970 porn star with that mustache," one person wrote.
Others weren't prepared for his new look, but gave him a pass for being daddyish regardless. "RICKY MARTIN IS THE GOAAAT. Just get rid of this mustache beloved," a fan chimed in.
Still more deemed it the look of the night, and begged him to keep it.
Only time will tell if the singer's new 'stache is here to stay — but Twitter will surely have something to say about it. We want to know: How do you feel about the look?
