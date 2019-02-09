Donald Glover Just Made A Genuinely Shocking Hair Transformation

Head-turning Grammy looks have already started and the red carpet is still a day away! The first look to genuinely make our jaws drop is Donald Glover’s new grooming choice. The rapper, actor, and director is now sporting a blonde beard.
The Atlanta star showed off his new look at producer Ludwig Göransson's pre-Grammy party in Los Angeles Thursday night, according to Entertainment Tonight. Glover rocked a black turtleneck and yellow beanie to really make his new dye job pop.
Glover is reportedly attending the Grammys on Sunday as his song “This Is America," by his rapper persona Childish Gambino, is nominated for Song of the Year. Since Glover won’t be performing at the award show, the blonde beard could just be a fun red carpet choice, but Twitter has its own theories.
“I’m just sayin... I see it @donaldglover #YungSimba,” one user wrote with side-by-side photos of the “Redbone” singer and a baby lion.
Others couldn’t help but compare Glover to other celebs rocking similar looks. “Donald Glover's facial hair reminds me of Spencer Pratt's flesh-coloured beard,” one tweet read, with a side-by-side comparison.
Another got more Kanye West vibes, referring to when the rapper was rocking blonde hair and a black beard. They wrote, “You telling me Donald Glover went to the hairstylist and asked for an inversed Kanye?”
honestly nothin broke me like donald glover‘s ugly ass beard he was the one man i thought i could trust pic.twitter.com/CMBynaCAPa— luce pussy (@DANNYDEVlTHOE) February 9, 2019
Hopefully Glover addresses his new look on the red carpet. Is it actually for the Lion King? Is he trying to see if blondes really do have more fun? Stay tuned.
