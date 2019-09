How I Went From A Bullied Teen To The First Male Cheerleader At The Super Bowl

The makeup transformation process on game day is probably one of the highlights. I remember that I did a cleaner look for the audition since I didn't want to have any distractions from my dancing and only wanted to be judged on my talent. Then, after we made the team, I definitely glammed it up even harder for games. It never really crossed my mind if my advisors would have a problem with me wearing this full, blown-out smoky eye. My coach never looked at me or treated me differently from the girls. Quinton and I get everything the girls get, even if we don't necessarily need it, like press-on nails and lashes . That made me even more excited for games, like, How am I going to play up the makeup with the uniform this time?