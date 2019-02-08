How I Went From A Bullied Teen To The First Male Cheerleader At The Super Bowl

We have gotten messages from young boys who are telling me that they're going to go for their dance team auditions and be cheerleaders now. I have older men who are saying that they were cheerleaders and that they're excited to be living through us. There are men now going for cheerleading positions on other NFL teams across the country. It's more than just me and Quinton, and we know that. Gender should never be the issue: If you have the skill, the nerve, and the drive to do it, you should be allowed to.