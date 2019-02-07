How To Stream The 61st Annual Grammy Awards & Red Carpet

The 61st annual Grammy Awards are taking place this Sunday, February 10, at 8 p.m. ET at Staples Center in L.A., so get ready for some Cardi B, Dua Lipa, and a whole lot of "Sha-a-aa-a-a-low" coming soon to a screen near you. This year, the A Star Is Born anthem is up for both Record of the Year and Song of the Year, as well as Best Song Written for Visual Media — which means we can only hope for a reprise of Gaga's "There can be 100 people in a room" speech.
With a new list of additional performers announced yesterday, including Chloe X Halle, Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, St. Vincent, and Travis Scott, Sunday is sure to be a night of good AF music (even though Ariana Grande will apparently not be in attendance). Ahead, the lowdown on how to watch it all and where.
How to watch all the red carpet action: Before the performances and awards, there's the red carpet fashion. If Grammys fashion is the only part of the evening you really care about (and we wouldn't blame you), you can start tuning into E! at 4 p.m. ET for Countdown To The Red Carpet, featuring Jeannie Mai, Nina Parker, Tanya Rad, and Brad Goreski, followed at 6 p.m. by Live From The Red Carpet, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, Giuliana Rancic, Zuri Hall, and Tamara Dhia. But if you don't have cable, have no fear — you can catch E! Stream: The Red Carpet, presented by AT&T on @ENews’ Twitter, the E! News app, and eonline.com beginning at 6 p.m.
And if you want to toggle between different red carpet streams, you can also check out the Grammys' own red carpet coverage right on its Facebook page, as well as its official website and the CBS Facebook page, starting at 5 p.m.
How to watch the show on TV, the old-fashioned way: Just find your local CBS station here, and tune in from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. ET.
How to stream the awards show: Cord-cutters, listen up. You can livestream the Grammys with CBS All-Access, a subscription service that costs $5.99 per month (and offers a free week's trial), either online or on the CBS app via Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Google Chromecast, and more.
You can also access CBS on YouTube TV ($40/month), Hulu with Live TV ($39.99/month), FuboTV ($44.99/month), DirecTV Now ($40/month), and Playstation Vue ($44.99/month), all of which offer free trials. Just be sure that the streaming platform you're using offers live CBS in your area, as live CBS isn't offered in some local markets.
Happy streaming! Here's hoping for a performance from Jackson and Ally. (And if not this weekend, at least it's happening at the Oscars.)
