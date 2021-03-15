Here’s How Long You’ll Be Watching The 2021 Grammys

This year Hollywood’s most talented musicians aren't at the Staples Center in Los Angeles to celebrate the music industry’s most prestigious awards show of the year; they're in a tent next door. But given all of the talented nominees and impressive lineup of performances scheduled to take place, it’s sure to be a must-see event. If you're tuning in, you may find yourself wondering how long the 2021 Grammy Awards are in order to map out your evening accordingly.
To this I say, don't stress, because it’s not going to consume a significant portion of your day like in years prior. The Grammys is scheduled to be roughly three and a half hours long, starting at 8 p.m. EST and ending around 11:30 p.m. EST on CBS. But it’s also important to consider that award ceremonies like this have a tendency to run a tad longer than expected, depending upon the length of everyone’s speeches and whether or not any technical difficulties arise.
Advertisement
With that in mind, it’s possible the Grammys could potentially hit the four hour mark when all is said and done. But since there’s not a ton of red carpet coverage this year, a little extra time with Grammys isn't quite as much of a commitment as it usually is. And since it airs live across coasts, West Coast folks, only have to block out a fraction of much their afternoons.
Yes, this year's ceremony is a little odd with all the social distancing protocols, but before you think about writing the whole thing off, remember that the night is going to be chock-full of some of the best artists in the business, so it’s may well be worth the time and energy. Not only is Trevor Noah hosting the night’s affairs, but BTS, Harry Styles, HAIM, Megan Thee Stallion, and Billie Eilish are all performing.
And then there are the actual awards, themselves. So who will prove to be the biggest winner of the night? You’ll just have to watch and see for yourself how it all plays out.