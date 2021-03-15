Here’s How Long You’ll Be Watching The 2021 Grammys

Yes, this year's ceremony is a little odd with all the social distancing protocols, but before you think about writing the whole thing off, remember that the night is going to be chock-full of some of the best artists in the business, so it’s may well be worth the time and energy. Not only is Trevor Noah hosting the night’s affairs, but BTS, Harry Styles, HAIM, Megan Thee Stallion, and Billie Eilish are all performing.