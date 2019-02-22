All The Oscar-Nominated Movies You Can Stream Right Now

Eventually, we may reach a point where each Oscar-nominated movie skips theaters and lands immediately on streaming platforms. But while Netflix has certainly made inroads in its award show games, streaming hasn't completely taken over prestige movies.
Given the schedule of at-home movie releases, there are typically only a few weeks to catch up on all the Oscar-nominated feature films from the comfort of your couch. Many of the Best Picture nominees are only just beginning to be released onto streaming platforms. In fact, some haven't made it yet — movies lik The Favourite, and Vice, are still only available to view in theaters.
This year's ceremony will take place on Sunday, February 24. So, let's do the math: There are eight Best Picture nominees to watch 20 days. We believe in you. Here are the movies you can currently watch without even leaving your couch.