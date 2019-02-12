A New Documentary About The BTK Killer Details His Horrifying Crimes

Content warning: The following posts contains depictions of violence.
If Netflix's chilling Ted Bundy documentary wasn't enough to satisfy your true crime craving, Investigation Discovery's new special on a different serial killer just might... but it's certainly not for the faint of heart.
On Sunday, February 17, Investigation Discovery will premiere BTK: A Killer Among Us, an in-depth look at the crimes of murderer Dennis Rader. The Wichita native, who named himself BTK after his "bind, torture, kill" signature, murdered 10 people between 1974 and 1991. He was caught in 2005, after sending the police taunting letters confessing to his crimes. (Specifically, it was a floppy disc which contained a message for the media and police that ultimately led to Rader's arrest.)
Rader wanted to incite fear in the public, and did so in particularly shocking ways. In this exclusive clip from A Killer Among Us, those close to the case recall a disturbing 2004 incident in which Rader leaves behind a doll, tied and bound in the same manner as his 1977 victim Nancy Fox was found. The doll was discovered in Wichita's Murdock Park, along with Fox's driver's license.
"From a woman's perspective, a Barbie doll — it was so frightening," said former KAKE news anchor Susan Peters in the documentary. "It was like he was taunting every female out there."
Check out the clip below:
Watch BTK: A Killer Among Us on Investigation Discovery on February 17 at 10 p.m.
