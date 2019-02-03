Ariana Grande Says Thank U, Next To Million Dollar Spon Con Offer For Tattoo Removal

Ariana Grande doesn’t have time for sponsored content and isn’t afraid to let everyone know it.
The singer was recently offered free tattoo removal in exchange for one Instagram post a month for a year. Grande’s response? “[I]’ll give y’all a million to get off my nuts.”
Naturally, the offer came to her attention when TMZ shared it. Last week, Grande took her misspelled tattoo from funny-bad to worse after getting her “7 Rings” commemorative tattoo changed from meaning “tiny barbecue grill” to “tiny barbecue grill finger.” Not ones to miss their chance at a clever sponsored content opportunity, LaserAway reached out to Grande to make her a deal. Brands dream of a celebrity endorsement from the likes of Grande and other household names, but maybe wait to see if she actually wants it removed? Not everyone wants to remove tattoos, even if they are misspelled.
Based on her tweet, Grande has no interest in removing her misspelled tattoo. She followed up her response with a bit more explanation, tweeting, “u know how many people make this mistake and DON’T care just cause they like how it looks? bruh…. i care soooo much. what would u like me to do or say? forreal.”
Grande may not be down, but her manager, Scooter Braun, wishes he could get in on it. TMZ reached out to Braun for comment on the offer, to which he said: “I can't speak for Ariana as we have not received this letter, however, if they're willing to send me the offer, I'm sure I'd be happy to get a tattoo and then remove it real quick...for $1.5 mil. Hopefully, we can make this deal before her album comes out next week — shameless plug."
Grande is known for her seemingly endless list of small tattoos. She has her favorite Pokémon, the Manchester bee, and a cloud on her finger, among countless others. It seems like whenever anything momentous happens in her life, she commemorates it with new ink. Many of her song or album releases were accompanied by a tattoo.
