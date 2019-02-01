Thank Rachel Bilson For This Incredible Rami Malek High School Photo

Rachel Bilson has decided to take the #10YearChallenge to new heights — not only going further back in time, but dragging a fellow celebrity back down nostalgia lane with her.
The former O.C. star, now 37-years-old, posted a picture on her Instagram of her teenage self and Bohemian Rhapsody Oscar nominee Rami Malek together. The word "precious" doesn't even begin to cover it.
They both are smiling from ear-to-ear — Bilson's hair seems to have been more wavy way back when, and Malek has a gelled spike-y look that was surely all the rage. Bilson even called out her friend's fashion choices in the photo's caption. "Hey @ramimalek where’d you get that gold chain? #tbt #oscarworthy #dontforgetthelittlepeople," she joked.
The two met while attending Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, California. Other notable celebrities who attended the Southern California school include Michelle Trachtenberg, Dave Navarro, and Kirsten Dunst. In fact, in 2016 Malek revealed in an interview with E! News that he "used to have a little crush on [Kristen]. We're good buds."
Bilson has most recently had been busy acting in Nashville and Malek has been in Mr. Robot and channeling Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, so the two have likely not caught up in a while. We're waiting for the two to recreate this photo now, stat — gold chain, mandatory.
