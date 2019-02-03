Serena Williams is a force to be reckoned with, both on and off the court. And in her latest role, as the brand ambassador for Bumble, Serena Williams encouraging women to tap into their own inner strength no matter what arena it’s in: love, life, or business. A newly released Super Bowl ad for the popular woman-first social network (it's no longer just a dating app, for those wondering why the famously not-single athlete is front and center) features the tennis champ taking charge in a number of situations ranging from dishing up killer serves on the court to managing her own clothing line, Serena. “The world tells you to wait. That waiting is polite,” the 37-year-old multi-hyphenate says in the voice-over. “And good things will just come. But if I waited to be invited in, I never would have stood out. If I waited for change to happen, I never would have made a difference.”
In the minute-long TV spot, a young Williams at first sits patiently on the sidelines waiting her turn on the court, looking glum. By the end of the commercial, however, she’s charging forward with full bravado and confidence. Snippets of the tennis pro from her various record-breaking matches are interspersed throughout.
“At such a pivotal time for women across the globe, this commercial seeks to inspire all of us to seize opportunity wherever it presents itself,” Williams, who also happens to be the co-creative director for the ad, said in a press release. “I want women to feel empowered to find their voice and use the power within to create change, to lift each other up, and to never let the world tell us we can’t — because we can, and we will.”
Given the all-star athlete’s penchant for challenging the status quo — daring to don a black catsuit on the court or pushing back against an umpire’s questionable calls of code violations, for instance — she’s the perfect spokesperson for the brand, which encourages women to unapologetically lead the charge in their own lives. (For those unfamiliar, Bumble is a dating and networking app that gives women the chance to make the first contact, or move, in every relationship, regardless of whether it’s dating, friendship, or professional networking.)
But Bumble hopes the impact of its message carries well beyond Williams’ Super Bowl ad, which will air during the first half of the game on Sunday, Feb. 3. The company has designated the next day, Monday, Feb. 4, as “First Move Monday”; for every first move made on the app from Monday through Friday, Feb. 8, Bumble will donate to the Yetunde Price Resource Center, a charity that Williams hand-picked herself.
