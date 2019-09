Serena Williams is a force to be reckoned with, both on and off the court. And in her latest role, as the brand ambassador for Bumble, Serena Williams encouraging women to tap into their own inner strength no matter what arena it’s in: love, life, or business. A newly released Super Bowl ad for the popular woman-first social network (it's no longer just a dating app, for those wondering why the famously not-single athlete is front and center) features the tennis champ taking charge in a number of situations ranging from dishing up killer serves on the court to managing her own clothing line, Serena . “The world tells you to wait. That waiting is polite,” the 37-year-old multi-hyphenate says in the voice-over. “And good things will just come. But if I waited to be invited in, I never would have stood out. If I waited for change to happen, I never would have made a difference.”