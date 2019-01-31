This Is How Much L.A. Rams Quarterback Jared Goff Is Worth

This Sunday, February 3, the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots will face off in Super Bowl LIII. And while you’re on your couch, watching the game — enjoying your steaks and beer — players will be out there making millions. And one of the more high-profile players this year is 24-year-old L.A. Rams quarterback Jared Goff.
While many recent college grads his age are still fumbling to get their financial footing, Goff is raking in the dough.
Goff's road to football glory started back in high school, at Marin Catholic in Kentfield, California, where he graduated in 2013. He played on the school's football team, scoring 93 touchdowns over the course of three varsity seasons.
Unsurprisingly, after graduation, Goff was heavily sought after, receiving scholarship offers from Washington State University and Boise State University, to name a few. But he eventually chose to attend and play football for the University of California at Berkeley, where he went on to set 26 Cal records.
After completing his junior season, Goff announced he would skip his senior season in order to enter the 2016 NFL Draft. He initially struggled in his pre-draft interviews due to a speech impediment, but in April 2016 he was selected with the first overall pick by the L.A. Rams. In June, Goff signed a four-year deal worth $27.9 million, with $18.6 million guaranteed at signing.
As he heads into 2019, his fourth season, Goff’s salary cap will be $8.89 million. Previously, his salary caps were $5.08 million in 2016, $6.35 million in 2017, and $7.62 million in 2018.
With all that, Goff is now estimated to have an approximate net worth of $16 million. And it doesn’t stop there — being the number one draft pick means Goff’s contract included the standard fifth-year option, so he’ll likely have another great year in 2020.
And let's not forget that Goff is earning more than just his salary. His Instagram account boasts upwards of 300,000 followers, and he regularly posts sponsored ads for brands including Red Bull, Head and Shoulders, Hulu, and Pizza Hut. In all likelihood, Goff’s gotten some pretty sweet deals for shouting out these brands on social media.
Even though Goff is still somewhat of a newbie and may not make as much as some other players — including his rival in this Super Bowl — chances are his fame, income, and net worth will only continue to grow.
