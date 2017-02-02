The Easiest Steak Recipe, Just In Time For Superbowl Season

This Sunday's Superbowl is mostly about the showdown between New England's Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons — but it's also one of the biggest snacking celebrations on any foodie's calendar, replete with brimming bowls of cheesy dip, sliders, and sizzling steaks, of course. And if you're stressing over how to keep party guests appeased as the touchdowns start rolling in, we've got you covered. Watch the video above to tag along to Montauk for a sumptuous Tasting Table event, where our favorite chef and restaurant owner, Marc Forgione, breaks down the easiest ways to tailgate like a true pro. Our go-to hack for game-day grilling? An easy-to-throw-together marinade that combines coffee, cumin, pepper, chili powder, and cinnamon for that goes from the beach to a winter barbecue with delicious zing (seal those smokey flavors in by curing the steak in the rub overnight). Pro tip: we recommend grilling with charcoal, and adding a douse of chimichurri and sea salt to finish the dish off with an extra punch.
