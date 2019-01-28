This year, acclaimed Marvel film Black Panther became the first superhero movie to be nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars. If you missed it in theaters the first time around, there is good news. In a press release, Walt Disney Studios announced that Black Panther is returning to the big screen.
And even better news: Tickets for the film will be free of charge.
Per Disney, Black Panther will play at 250 AMC Theaters around the country from February 1 to 7. The engagement is to honor Black History Month, a great move considering that Black Panther takes place in the fictional African city of Wakanda and features an almost all Black cast. It celebrates African culture in everything from its costumes to its core message.
Tickets will be free to make sure everyone who wants to see Chadwick Boseman’s heroic turn can do so.
The move comes alongside a $1.5 million donation to the United Negro College Fund.
"Black Panther is groundbreaking for many reasons, including the rich diversity of voices behind its success,” said Robert A. Iger, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company, in a statement to the press. "The story also showcases the power of knowledge to change the world for the better, and the importance of ensuring everyone has access to it. We’re proud to provide thousands of free screenings of Black Panther in hopes it will continue to inspire audiences, and to support UNCF with a $1.5 million grant to make the dream of higher education a reality for more students."
Prior to Disney handing out free tickets, individual stars sought to make the film more accessible to everyone. In February of 2018, Octavia Spencer bought out a theater in an underserved part of Mississippi so that children could view the movie. Celebrities like J.J. Abrams, Chelsea Clinton, Ellen DeGeneres, and Viola Davis also donated to New York-based philanthropist Frederick Joseph’s “Black Panther Challenge,” which sought to provide more free screenings for young fans to see the movie.
In addition to scoring six Oscar nominations, the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture acquired costumes from the film to display.
Wakanda forever, indeed.
