Black Panther isn't even out yet, and already it's garnering rave reviews and selling out pre-sale tickets like crazy. One person scooping up those theater seats is Octavia Spencer, who wants underserved communities to see the predominantly Black cast of the superhero flick in action.
According to Entertainment Weekly, the Shape of Water star made a promise on her Instagram to share the Marvel movie with fans in Mississippi.
On Wednesday, the actress posted an Instagram of Chadwick Boseman as the titular superhero with this caption:
"I will be in MS when this movie opens. I think I will buy out a theatre in an underserved community there to ensure that all our brown children can see themselves as a superhero. I will let you know where and when Mississippi. Stay tuned."
Fans were thrilled by Spencer's offer, and sounded off in the comments:
"You are a real life superhero!," wrote one.
"You’re amazing," another added. "A talented, true class act with a heart of gold."
"All children deserve a role model that is positive," wrote a third. "Thank you!"
This wouldn't be the first time Spencer has gifted fans movie tickets. She previously bought out a movie theater showing Hidden Figures so that low-income families could view it.
Seeing is believing — and unfortunately, there aren't enough Black stories on our big screen. That's changing, but it's vital that young Black children are exposed to movies that show people who look like them as the heroes and heroines. Whether the story is about a man who dons a superhero suit and fights injustice, or one about a team of female scientists who help NASA send a man into space, movies can help people believe that they, too, can achieve even the biggest of dreams.
