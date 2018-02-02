I will be in MS when this movie opens. I think I will buy out a theatre in an underserved community there to ensure that all our brown children can see themselves as a superhero. I will let you know where and when Mississippi. Stay tuned. #KingsAndQueensWillRise #blackpanthermovie

A post shared by Octavia Spencer (@octaviaspencer) on Jan 31, 2018 at 1:03pm PST