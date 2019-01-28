US
Story from Beauty

Dr. Pimple Popper's Best (& Biggest) Lipoma Videos Of All Time

Megan Decker
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photo: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images.
Unless you're a Dr. Pimple Popper super-fan — fully caught up on season two, a YouTube subscriber, and the proud owner of an "I'd Rather Be Watching Dr. Pimple Popper" bumper sticker — you're probably unfamiliar with pimple-popping jargon. Regulars will tell you there's a lot of hard-to-pronounce dermatological lingo tossed around on the show, but there's one important word all popping newbies should familiarize themselves with: lipoma.
Sandra Lee, M.D. (the Dr. Pimple Popper) defines a lipoma as: "a slow-growing, benign growth of fat cells contained in a thin, fibrous capsule and found right under the skin." In non-medical speak, a lipoma is a non-cancerous, squishy ball that pops out from under the skin with a small incision and a little pressure under local anesthesia. Unlike cysts, blackheads, or whiteheads, lipomas don't ooze or spew gnarly pus. Instead, there's a squeeze that leads to a big, fatty sack on the surgical table — which is wildly satisfying to watch.
If you're intrigued by basketball-sized balloons on the back and free-floating lumps on the arm, you're going to love this introduction to Dr. Pimple Popper's lipoma practice. Ahead, she shares the craziest cases she's ever seen. So consider this a pro guide to the wild world of lipoma pops.
Related Stories
Dr. Pimple Popper Season 2, Episode 4 Full Review
TLC To Air “Dr. Pimple Popper: The Poppy Bowl”
Dr. Pimple Popper Season 2, Episode 3 Recap

More from Beauty

Watch

R29 Original Series

Watch Now
Documentary
Five love stories behind diverse, multicultural marriages.
Watch Now
Lifestyle
Life experiments, 5 days at a time.
Watch Now
Fashion
The style of subculture.
Watch Now
Beauty
Viral trends, tried and tested.
Watch Now
Documentary
From vibrators to lipstick, learn how your favorite products are made.
Watch Now
Documentary
Extraordinary, one-of-a-kind individuals
Watch Now
Documentary
The latest stories to watch.
Watch Now
Lifestyle
Inside the homes of millennial women — & what they paid for them
Watch Now
Comedy
Let's talk about sex, baby.
Watch Now
Documentary
Female artisans around the world
Watch Now
Politics
Made by and for smart, opinionated women.
Watch Now
Film
We helped 12 female directors claim their power.