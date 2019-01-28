Unless you're a Dr. Pimple Popper super-fan — fully caught up on season two, a YouTube subscriber, and the proud owner of an "I'd Rather Be Watching Dr. Pimple Popper" bumper sticker — you're probably unfamiliar with pimple-popping jargon. Regulars will tell you there's a lot of hard-to-pronounce dermatological lingo tossed around on the show, but there's one important word all popping newbies should familiarize themselves with: lipoma.
Sandra Lee, M.D. (the Dr. Pimple Popper) defines a lipoma as: "a slow-growing, benign growth of fat cells contained in a thin, fibrous capsule and found right under the skin." In non-medical speak, a lipoma is a non-cancerous, squishy ball that pops out from under the skin with a small incision and a little pressure under local anesthesia. Unlike cysts, blackheads, or whiteheads, lipomas don't ooze or spew gnarly pus. Instead, there's a squeeze that leads to a big, fatty sack on the surgical table — which is wildly satisfying to watch.