The young Bundy was a bit of a drifter, enrolling at and dropping out of multiple universities and working in minimum-wage jobs during his early adulthood in Washington state. In between schools, he attended the Republican National Convention in 1968 as a delegate for Nelson Rockefeller. Three years later, he worked for a suicide crisis hotline . After graduating from the University of Washington in 1972, Bundy continued in politics, working for Washington governor Daniel Evans's re-election campaign, and subsequently for Ross Davis, the head of the state's Republican Party. It was these key connections, rather than his own merit, that got Bundy into law school at the University of Puget Sound and later at the University of Utah. (It's unclear, however, if he ever got his law degree.)