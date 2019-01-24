KS: "It's all been very intentional from the very beginning. Ten years ago, we said we'd never do a workout that 'fixes anything.' [Body positivity] wasn’t 'in' when we were doing it, and now it's like very obvious everyone is talking about it. We always said, talk to your body the same way that you’d talk to your best girlfriend. When you're talking to your best girlfriend, you'd never be like, You need to get rid of this. In that dress, you should see the way that your arms look. Your entire perspective will change. You are and should be your number one fan."