Broad City Writer & Rel Co-Creator Kevin Barnett Has Died

According to Deadline, podcaster, comedian, and television writer Kevin Barnett has died. He was 32.
Per the Deadline report, Barnett died unexpectedly while vacationing in Mexico. The cause of death has not yet been revealed.
New York City comedy club The Stand first shared news on Tuesday of his passing via Twitter, with the words "Rest in peace Kevin Barnett."
Prior to his work on Rel, Barnett wrote an episode of Broad City as well as several episodes of The Carmichael Show in 2017. On the film side, he wrote Netflix's Adam Sandler comedy The Do-Over, and received screenplay credit for 2011's Hall Pass and 2007's remake of The Heartbreak Kid.
According to The A.V. Club, Barnett had several films in the works, including a movie with David Spade titled The Wrong Missy.
Barnett was also a popular podcaster, known for the Last Podcast Network's Round Table Of Gentlemen.
His podcast co-host, Ben Kissel, wrote this message on Twitter:
"Dear Last Podcast family, It’s with a heavy heart we inform you of the passing of Kevin Barnett. The joy he brought to our lives is the greatest gift we have ever received. Remind your friends you love them because you never know when you’re see them again. We love you KB."
Dear Last Podcast family,— Ben Kissel (@BenKissel) January 22, 2019
Fans, friends, and those who worked with Barnett also expressed their condolences.
I can’t believe this. RIP Kevin Barnett. One of the nicest, funniest dudes. An amazing comic and writer who just created his own series. What a massive loss of a guy who made amazing comedy on stage and television. Dammit. pic.twitter.com/eCMmj5eQrC— Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) January 22, 2019
The Roundtable of Gentlemen was fucking disgusting and so much of that was due to the contributions of Kevin Barnett, and also all of them are terrible people. I am so sad right now. Here's a @withreservation 2013 snapshot. pic.twitter.com/d7gaMhSwuE— Sara Benincasa (@SaraJBenincasa) January 22, 2019
Kevin Barnett was one of the funniest, most creative writers. It's crazy to think about everything he would have done in the future. It's all so incredibly sad.— Halle Kiefer (@HalleKiefer) January 22, 2019
Kevin Barnett was only 32 and so sweet & funny. We had plans to hang soon. I don’t even fucking know what to say. ?— Heather Fink (@heatherfink) January 22, 2019
RIP Kevin Barnett. Shocked. Kevin doing standup in NYC around 2012-2013 = my NYC experience. I would see him everywhere, every week at every comedy club. So funny. We reconnected years later in LA. I greatly admired his work on the Carmichael Show and Broad City. A huge loss.— Maria Minerva (@mrmnrv) January 22, 2019
Kevin Barnett was hilarious and a great hang which are the only two things that matter. He will be missed by many. Fuck. This is just insane. Sad day. #RIPKevinBarnett— chris laker (@ChrisLaker) January 22, 2019
Refinery29 has reached out to Howery for comment.
