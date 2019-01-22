Story from Pop Culture

Broad City Writer & Rel Co-Creator Kevin Barnett Has Died

Kaitlin Reilly
Photo: David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock.
According to Deadline, podcaster, comedian, and television writer Kevin Barnett has died. He was 32.
Per the Deadline report, Barnett died unexpectedly while vacationing in Mexico. The cause of death has not yet been revealed.
New York City comedy club The Stand first shared news on Tuesday of his passing via Twitter, with the words "Rest in peace Kevin Barnett."
Barnett co-created the Fox sitcom Rel with Bird Box and Get Out actor Lil Rel Howery in 2018.
Prior to his work on Rel, Barnett wrote an episode of Broad City as well as several episodes of The Carmichael Show in 2017. On the film side, he wrote Netflix's Adam Sandler comedy The Do-Over, and received screenplay credit for 2011's Hall Pass and 2007's remake of The Heartbreak Kid.
According to The A.V. Club, Barnett had several films in the works, including a movie with David Spade titled The Wrong Missy.
Barnett was also a popular podcaster, known for the Last Podcast Network's Round Table Of Gentlemen.
His podcast co-host, Ben Kissel, wrote this message on Twitter:
"Dear Last Podcast family, It’s with a heavy heart we inform you of the passing of Kevin Barnett. The joy he brought to our lives is the greatest gift we have ever received. Remind your friends you love them because you never know when you’re see them again. We love you KB."
Fans, friends, and those who worked with Barnett also expressed their condolences.
Refinery29 has reached out to Howery for comment.
