Tracy Reese Is Designing ‘More Feminine’ United Airlines Uniforms

The airline reached out to Reese specifically because she designs for women and loves color, WWD is reporting . "They came to me really because their population is very diverse and the women really felt like they were wearing uniforms tailored for men," the designer tells WWD. "They didn't feel feminine. The uniforms lacked color and there were no pattern." And so Reese set off on a seven-day, seven-city cross-country trip to all of the United Airlines hubs, spending hours talking to thousands of employees to gauge their needs. Reese tells WWD she even got to see "those secret underground passageways in the airport that other people don't get to go to," calling it a "window-less cavern where a whole other world is operating." Free flights are not a part of her contract but the company will send her around the country as part of her design process in what she refers to as a "lovely class of style."