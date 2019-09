What’s more, Sam and Zoe’s relationship is oddly rushed. The cheesy emotional climax, when Zoe finally breaks through to Sam after finding out the latter has been withholding personal information from her while they’ve been trying to, you know, not die, comes after too little build-up. And what a waste of Varma, who, as Rima, had the potential to be just as deliciously full of intrigue as her seductive but deadly Game of Thrones character, Ellaria Sand . Instead, she’s relegated to the sidelines, a passive actor in a story she should dominate.