Your Indie Movie Dream Team Is Back

Sofia Coppola is too indie for your traditional reunion fever, but she is doing something that will definitely please longtime fans of the director. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Coppola is teaming back up with her Lost In Translation actor Bill Murray for her next film, On The Rocks, which will also star Rashida Jones.
The two actors star in the story about a mother and her playboy father who reconnect on a journey through New York. Filming is expected to start this spring.
On The Rocks marks the first collaboration between A24 and Apple. Apple has a few other exciting projects up its sleeve, including the morning show drama starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, who are reuniting for the first time since the episode they shared on the sitcom Friends.
Murray last appeared in Isle Of Dogs as the voice of Boss, and also will appear in Wes Anderson's next film, The French Dispatch, alongside indie darlings Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet. As for Jones, she's currently starring in the TBS series Angie Tribeca and the upcoming film, The Sound Of Silence.
Advertisement