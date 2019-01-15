Two Of Netflix's Rising Stars Are Dating IRL & Nothing Is Better

View this post on Instagram

HAPPY DAY OF BIRTH SWINDELLS YOU BEAUTIFUL MAGNIFICENT MAN. You’ve been a warrior king forever in the hundreds of lives you have already lived but now you’re my ?. AND I DONT GIVE A F IF ANYONE THINKS THAT IS CRINGEY cuz I’m trying to be as brave as u are. I’m owning my narrative ?. Big thank you to Adam Groff and Aimee Gibbs for making all this possible... Not going to say any more because I feel vulnerable but YOU KNOW THE REST??(posting now because of that evil time difference)