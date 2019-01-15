Two Of Netflix's Rising Stars Are Dating IRL & Nothing Is Better

Netflix's Sex Education is more than just a TV show. It's a new internet subculture, replete with standoms, fandoms, and, potentially, a new stannable relationship! In a very Kissing Booth-esque move, Adam Groff (Connor Swindells) and Aimee Gibbs (Aimee Lou Wood) appear to be dating, per their respective Instagrams.
In the show, Adam and Aimee are a couple with a lot of sexual constipation, because Adam apparently has a very large penis — something he struggles with at first. They are one of many couples in the show to experience sexual stop-and-starts. The show is called Sex Education, after all.
In real life, Swindells and Wood are actors based in the U.K., the country from which Sex Education hails. Wood posted a birthday tribute to Swindells back in September that essentially confirmed their relationship.
"HAPPY DAY OF BIRTH SWINDELLS YOU BEAUTIFUL MAGNIFICENT MAN," wrote Wood. "You’ve been a warrior king forever in the hundreds of lives you have already lived but now you’re my [king emoji]." Wood noted that she didn't care if the post was "cringey" because she's currently owning her narrative.
Swipe through the below post for nine very sweet (and couple-y) photos and videos. That's nine more reasons to love Sex Education, which is currently available to watch on Netflix.
