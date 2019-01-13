John Legend Became The Next James Bond — At His Birthday Party

The name is Legend. John Legend. That’s right. Move over Idris Elba, because John Legend is looking to be the next James Bond. Well, not really, though the singer did channel the fictional legend at his 40th birthday party over the weekend.
Decked out in a white tuxedo jacket and surrounded by poker chips, Legend celebrated another year of life with a Bond-themed bash. The result was plenty of fun photos of guests, which included Legend’s wife Chrissy Teigen, Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West. Modern Family’s Jesse Tyler Ferguson was also in attendance.
“Casino Royale! Happy Birthday John!!!!” Kardashian West wrote on Twitter alongside the photos, which include one of Teigen biting on a poker chip that faintly resembles a chocolate chip cookie.
Casino Royale! Happy Birthday John!!!! pic.twitter.com/vviB3BUCb7— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 13, 2019
Legend actually turned 40 back on December 28, but given that was only a few days after Christmas, the entertaining extraordinaire also known as Teigen likely needed more time to prep for such a lavish shindig. Ahead of the party, the model turned mom, author and master tweeter even took to her timeline to poll fans on what tux their son Miles should wear. And to say the photos were adorable would be a complete understatement.
okay guys. throwing john’s 40th birthday party tonight but need your help dressing mini-john. Which one! pic.twitter.com/ElQvfi5QEA— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 12, 2019
“Okay guys. throwing john’s 40th birthday party tonight but need your help dressing mini-john. Which one!” she wrote. More than half of voters chose a similarly stylish Bond-inspired tuxedo, though we have yet to see what Miles actually wore. Either way, we know his ensemble and the party were a hit.
When it comes to party planning, safe to say Legend and Teigen have a license to kill [it.]
