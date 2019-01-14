Harry Styles Sparks New Girlfriend Rumors With An Instagram Follow

Update: In a series of tweets, Kiko Mizuhara has denied reports that she is involved with Harry Styles. In fact, she asserts, they have never even met.
Translated, her tweets read:
"It has been reported that Harry Styles and I have been in a relationship with him, but I have no relationship with him, and I have never met him...People believe what they want to believe rather than questioning reality."
Mizuhara continues, noting that she has gotten some blowback from fans of Styles, finding herself on the receiving end of their ire over their rumored relationship.
私とハリー スタイルズさんが交際しているとの報道が出ておりますが、彼との交際の事実もありませんし、1度もお会いした事もありません? 皆さま、、この世はフェイクニュースだらけ。くれぐれもマスコミには踊らされないように、、ね！— Kiko Mizuhara ? 水原希子 (@kikoxxx) January 14, 2019
人は真偽を問うより 自分が信じたい事を信じる。変な記者が書いた記事を見た人に嫌われたり、ある事ない事言われたりするのは、私の職業柄 仕方ない事だと分かっているけど、明らかな嘘を言われたり、その記事を読んだ人に、やっぱり"性格悪い"とか"嫌い"とか思われるのは悲しい。しょうがない事だけど— Kiko Mizuhara ? 水原希子 (@kikoxxx) January 14, 2019
This story was originally published on January 12, 2109.
Harry Styles allegedly has a new girlfriend...and it’s not me. The former One Direction star has the rumor mill working in overtime, wondering if he has started dating model, designer, and actress Kiko Mizuhara.
Styles and Mizuhara reportedly started following each other on Instagram recently which, according to tabloids such as The Daily Mail and The Sun, means they’re definitely dating. He has also allegedly made numerous trips to Tokyo, where Mizuhara lives, over the last few months. However, no matter how many versions of “Harry Styles and Kiko Mizuhara” I type into Google, there seem to be no paparazzi photos or appearances of them together.
So, who is this woman that isn’t me? Mizuhara was born in Dallas and got her break as a model in Seventeen in Japan, where she spent most of her childhood. She has worked with some pretty major brands since then, including Marc Jacobs, Coach, and Dior Beauty. Last year, she became the first ever Asian woman to be an ambassador for Dior Beauty. Since then, she has acted in numerous films and nabbed the highly-coveted gig of collaborating designer with Opening Ceremony. Her designs have been worn by Rihanna and Beyoncé. If you’re a fan of The Weeknd, she might look familiar — she was in his music video for “I Feel It Coming.”
Given Styles’ penchant, and right, to lead a largely private life, we likely won’t see too much of his rumored new relationship online. He has previously allegedly (but never confirmed) dated a number of women who also live very public lives – Camille Rowe, Kendall Jenner, and Taylor Swift, to name a few – and fans didn’t have much more than paparazzi photos to go off of as proof. Well that, and most of the songs on his album.
No doubt, if there is any evidence of their relationship to be found online, their collective millions of fans will surely find it. Refinery29 have reached out to representitives for both for comment.
