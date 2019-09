Harry Styles Sparks New Girlfriend Rumours With An Instagram Follow

So, who is this woman that isn’t me? Mizuhara was born in Dallas and got her break as a model in Seventeen in Japan , where she spent most of her childhood. She has worked with some pretty major brands since then, including Marc Jacobs, Coach, and Dior Beauty. Last year, she became the first ever Asian woman to be an ambassador for Dior Beauty . Since then, she has acted in numerous films and nabbed the highly-coveted gig of collaborating designer with Opening Ceremony . Her designs have been worn by Rihanna and Beyoncé . If you’re a fan of The Weeknd, she might look familiar — she was in his music video for “I Feel It Coming.”