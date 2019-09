Shay Mitchell Used To Hate This One Makeup Product

Mitchell is referring to Buxom's new Wanderlust Primer-Infused Blushes, which are inspired by destinations around the world like Mykonos and Ibiza. The partnership is perfect in more ways than one for Mitchell, who owns her own travel accessories brand and uses her time abroad as an opportunity to experiment with beauty. "I think it's always really fun to play around [with] the colors when you go away to different locations," she says. "If I'm going somewhere tropical, I tend to bring more of a pop of color with me."