Amazon's Jeff Bezos Is Reportedly Dating Lauren Sanchez-Whitesell After Divorce

In a joint message posted on Twitter Wednesday, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife, novelist MacKenzie, announced their plans to divorce. Now, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that Bezos is dating someone new: TV anchor Lauren Sanchez-Whitesell.
Sanchez-Whitesell is a former host of Good Day LA. She founded the aerial filming company Black Ops Aviation, where she flies helicopters for films, commercials, and more. (A recent high-flying project, per The Hollywood Reporter, is Gina Rodriguez's upcoming action flick Miss Bala.) Prior to this role, she acted as a consultant on Christopher Nolan's World War II film Dunkirk.
Sanchez-Whitesell is also reportedly in the midst of a divorce from talent agent Patrick Whitesell, who reps high-profile clients like Matt Damon, Christian Bale, and Denzel Washington. According to People, Whitesell is reportedly aware of his estranged wife's alleged new relationship with Bezos.
Sanchez was reportedly hired by Bezos (the current richest man in the world) to work on his space-related project Blue Origins.
Bezos and his soon-to-be ex expressed that they would maintain their friendship after their divorce.
“We’ve had such a great life together as a married couple, and we also see wonderful futures ahead, as parents, friends, partners in ventures and projects, and as individuals pursuing ventures and adventures. Though the labels might be different, we remain a family, and we remain cherished friends,” the statement posted to Twitter by the couple reads.
Refinery29 has reached out to Bezos for comment.
