The couple met in 1993, when Bezos interviewed MacKenzie at the hedge fund where he was working, and got married six months later. In 1994, they moved from NYC to Seattle, where Bezos founded a little online bookstore called Amazon in his garage. MacKenzie was one of Amazon's first employees and worked as an accountant for the tech company. Amazon went public in 1997, with an initial public offering of $18 per share , rendering him a millionaire soon after. By 1999, he was included on Forbes' list of world billionaires . He has been the world's richest man since 2017. In September of last year, Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos pledged to donate $2 billion to helping homeless families and creating preschools in low-income communities.